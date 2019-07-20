Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Back in action

Schoop (abdomen) is back in the lineup Saturday, playing second base and batting eighth against the A's.

Schoop missed three games after suffering a mild abdominal strain in Tuesday's loss. He will slot back in against lefty Brett Anderson and look to build upon his already-impressive line against southpaws this season (.262/.366/.508). Schoop has been about 125 OPS points worse against righties, and it's possible he sits in favor of Luis Arraez more frequently moving forward.