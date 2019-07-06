Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Big night in rout

Schoop went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 15-6 win over the Rangers.

The second baseman was a key figure in a 20-hit explosion by the Twins that included nine doubles and four homers. Schoop is on a bit of a roll heading into the All-Star break, slashing .302/.323/.444 over his last 15 games with two home runs, five RBI and eight runs, but his 2:19 BB:K over that stretch is a reminder that his next slump likely isn't far away.