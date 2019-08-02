Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Bows out of starting nine

Schoop isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Schoop will head to the bench for the second straight day, opening the door for Luis Arraez to draw the start at the keystone. Schoop is hitting .233 with two homers and five RBI over his last 10 contests.

