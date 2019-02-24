Schoop hit second in the lineup and started at second base, but went 0-for-3 Saturday in his spring training debut for the Twins. Schoop says he's improved his swing at the plate after the Twins noticed a change last year where he was compensating for an oblique injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Schoop was sidelined a month at the start of last season after suffering an oblique injury in early May. It sounds like the Twins spotted a flaw in his swing that may have been due to him compensating for the injury. That gives some hope that he can bounce back from a disappointing season where he had just a .682 OPS and struggled in the second half after being traded to Milwaukee (.577 OPS with the Brewers).