Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Day-to-day with abdominal strain

Schoop is day-to-day with a mild abdominal strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Schoop is sitting in favor of Luis Arraez for Wednesday's game against the Mets with what was originally referred to as a side injury. The diagnosis has apparently shifted, but it still doesn't appear as though Schoop is expected to miss too much time.

