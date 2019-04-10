Schoop went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Mets.

Schoop hit his first two home runs of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday as the Twins and Mets combined to hit 10 on the evening. The 27-year-old entered the game with only one RBI but is now slashing .250/.344/.500 in 28 at-bats.