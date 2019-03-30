Schoop (hand) Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Saturday's game against the Indians.

Schoop was sporting a wrapping around his right hand in the aftermath of Thursday's Opening Day win, but the day off between games likely resolved any soreness he might have been experiencing. The 27-year-old is expected to handle an everyday role for the Twins all season after he finished the 2018 campaign as a part-time player for the Brewers.

More News
Our Latest Stories