Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Hand wrapped after game
Schoop had his right hand wrapped after Thursday's Opening Day win over the Indians after he was hit in the hand by a pitch during the game, the LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Schoop started at second base and went 0-for-2 with a HBP. He said after the game the injury wasn't serious, but it's possible he may need a day off. Still, the Twins get an off day Friday before playing again Saturday, so he likely won't miss any time.
More News
-
Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Hits second spring homer•
-
Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Looks set to hit seventh•
-
Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Correcting swing flaw this spring•
-
Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Joins Minnesota on one-year deal•
-
Jonathan Schoop: Hits open market•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits go-ahead grand slam in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...