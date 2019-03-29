Schoop had his right hand wrapped after Thursday's Opening Day win over the Indians after he was hit in the hand by a pitch during the game, the LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Schoop started at second base and went 0-for-2 with a HBP. He said after the game the injury wasn't serious, but it's possible he may need a day off. Still, the Twins get an off day Friday before playing again Saturday, so he likely won't miss any time.