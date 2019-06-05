Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Heads to bench

Schoop is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Indians.

Schoop will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of seven straight starts. In his place, Marwin Gonzalez is starting at the keystone and hitting sixth. Through 53 appearances this season, Schoop is hitting .262 with 11 homers and an .821 OPS.

More News
Our Latest Stories