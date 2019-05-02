Schoop went 1-for-3 with his fifth home run of the season in Wednesday's win over Houston. His 459-foot homer was the sixth-longest home run by a Twins player since 2015.

After a slow first week, Schoop is hitting .286 with five home runs and a .906 OPS over his last 19 games. While it's just been a little over a month into the season, Schoop is looking more like the player of 2016 and 2017 than last year when he had just a .682 OPS.