Schoop went 3-for-3 with his second home run of the spring in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Schoop had a slow start to spring training, but looks set for the regular season as he's hitting .303 with a .976 OPS. He's likely to hit seventh in the order. He's a bounce-back candidate as the Twins say they spotted a flaw in his swing after he altered his approach last May to compensate for an oblique injury.