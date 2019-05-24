Schoop went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in a thrashing of the Angels on Thursday.

Schoop's three-run blast in the second inning was the first of Minnesota's eight homers on the night, and he later contributed a solo shot in the seventh. Remarkably, Schoop now has twice as many two-homer games this season (4) as he does games with just a single home run (2). The talented infielder is now slashing .270/.312/.528 with 10 homers and 29 RBI on the year.