Schoop signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Twins on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Schoop will move west to Minnesota after being non-tendered by the Brewers earlier in the offseason. The 27-year-old struggled between Milwaukee and Baltimore in 2018, hitting just .233/.266/.416 across a combined 131 games at both stops. That said, he owns a career .258 average and has topped 20 homers in each of the past three seasons, so he could make for a sneaky late-round target in fantasy drafts given his open path to playing time in Minnesota.

