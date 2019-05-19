Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Launches pair of homers
Schoop went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI in Saturday's 18-4 win over the Mariners.
Schoop launched a three-run home run off of Wade LeBlanc in the third inning, and then added a two-run blast off reliever Ryan Garton in the sixth inning. Schoop is up to eight homers and a .280 average with 23 runs scored and 24 RBI in 39 games this season.
