Schoop went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI in Saturday's 18-4 win over the Mariners.

Schoop launched a three-run home run off of Wade LeBlanc in the third inning, and then added a two-run blast off reliever Ryan Garton in the sixth inning. Schoop is up to eight homers and a .280 average with 23 runs scored and 24 RBI in 39 games this season.