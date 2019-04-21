Schoop went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers as the Twins defeated the Orioles 16-7 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Schoop reached the the seats with a three-run homer off Mike Wright in the fourth inning, and added a solo shot off first baseman Chris Davis in the ninth. The homers were Schoop's third and fourth of the season, and he is now batting .271 with 11 RBI this year.