Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Leaves with apparent injury

Schoop was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Mets with an apparent left side injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Schoop grabbed at his left side after fouling off a pitch during the ninth inning and was unable to finish his at-bat. The 27-year-old went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk before exiting the contest. Schoop should be considered day-to-day until the specifics of the injury are determined.