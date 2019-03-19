Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Looks set to hit 7th in order
Schoop hit seventh in the lineup in Monday's spring training win over Boston in what was likely a dress rehearsal for Opening Day, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Schoop is hitting .242 with one home run and a .699 OPS in 33 AB this spring. He's a bounce-back candidate as the Twins say they spotted a flaw in his swing after he altered his approach last May to compensate for an oblique injury. Hitting seventh in the order isn't great news for his fantasy value, but he may move up the order if he returns to his pre-2018 production at the plate.
