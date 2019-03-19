Schoop hit seventh in the lineup in Monday's spring training win over Boston in what was likely a dress rehearsal for Opening Day, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Schoop is hitting .242 with one home run and a .699 OPS in 33 AB this spring. He's a bounce-back candidate as the Twins say they spotted a flaw in his swing after he altered his approach last May to compensate for an oblique injury. Hitting seventh in the order isn't great news for his fantasy value, but he may move up the order if he returns to his pre-2018 production at the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...