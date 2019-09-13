Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Mashes 22nd homer

Schoop went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in the Twins' 12-6 loss to the Nationals on Thursday.

The second baseman touched up Aaron Barrett with a two-run shot in the eighth inning for his 22nd of the season. Schoop's high-strikeout, low-walk ways have resulted in an unspectacular .311 on-base percentage, but he's provided decent power in 2019, with his 45 extra-base hits contributing to a solid .489 slugging percentage across 424 plate appearances.