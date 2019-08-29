Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Power binge continues
Schoop went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.
That's now four long balls in three games for Schoop, giving the second baseman 21 homers on the year -- his fourth straight campaign with at least 20. He's been losing playing time to rookie Luis Arraez in August, but it will be tough for manager Rocco Baldelli to keep Schoop off his lineup card while he's dialed in at the plate.
