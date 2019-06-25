Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Returns to lineup

Schoop (ankle) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, batting ninth and playing second base.

Schoop missed both games over the weekend against the Royals due to a sore right ankle. He hit .333/.351/.444 over the nine games prior to the injury. Luis Arraez heads back to the bench with Schoop's return.

More News
Our Latest Stories