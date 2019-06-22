Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Scratched with sore ankle

The Twins scratched Schoop from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals with a sore right ankle, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Schoop apparently picked up the injury in Friday's win, but the fact that the Twins are labeling the ankle setback as soreness rather than a sprain suggests his health isn't a major concern. Luis Arraez will man second base and bat eighth Saturday in Schoop's stead.

