Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Sits again Thursday

Schoop is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Schoop will sit out for the second time in three days and seems to be the main victim of rookie Luis Arraez's emergence as a viable everyday lineup option for the Twins. Of course, Schoop's own performance at the plate has played a part in his more muted role of late. He's submitted a .211/.244/.395 line while striking out in 31.7 percent of his plate appearances since the All-Star break.