Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Sits again

Schoop is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Benched for the third time in four games, Schoop appears to have at least temporarily surrendered the primary gig at second base to Luis Arraez. The rookie upholds an .858 OPS through his first 174 big-league plate appearances compared to Schoop's .757 mark (in 355 plate appearances), so it's hard to quibble with manager Rocco Baldelli's lineup decision from a performance standpoint. Schoop's longer track record should help his case for recapturing the top job at the keystone if Arraez falls into a slump at any point.