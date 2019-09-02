Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Sitting out second straight

Schoop is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Schoop's power surge to finish out August had allowed him to pick up more work at the keystone, but manager Rocco Baldelli still seems committed to rookie Luis Arraez as the top option at the position. Now on the bench for the second straight day and third time in four games, Schoop looks on track to fill only a semi-regular role for Minnesota in September.