Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Sitting out Sunday

Schoop is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Schoop will be back on the bench for the second time in five games after going 0-for-12 over three starts in between. Ehire Adrianza will fill in for Schoop at the keystone and bat eighth.

