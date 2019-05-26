Schoop is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Schoop will give way to Luis Arraez at second base after starting each of the past four games. After a rough 2018 campaign split between Baltimore and Milwaukee, Schoop has bounced back nicely in Minnesota. He's hitting .266 with 10 home runs and 13 doubles through his first 182 plate appearances.

