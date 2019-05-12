Schoop is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Even with a lefty (Daniel Norris) on the mound for Detroit, the right-handed Schoop will be stuck on the bench in the series finale. Schoop's absence from the lineup is likely just a matter of maintenance after he played both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, going 1-for-7 with an RBI between the two contests.