Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Slugs game-winning homer

Schoop went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

His second-inning blast off Lucas Giolito staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead, giving Michael Pineda and the bullpen all the offense they would need. Schoop has only started four of the last 11 games but has gone yard in three of them, and he's now one long ball shy of his fourth straight 20-HR campaign.

