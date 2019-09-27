Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Smacks 23rd homer

Schoop went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI Thursday against the Tigers.

Schoop took Jose Cisnero deep in the seventh inning for a two-run homer, his 23rd long ball of the season. Three frames earlier, he recorded an RBI single. The start marked Schoop's second in the team's past five games, as Luis Arraez has taken over primary duties at second base. Even given his demotion, Schoop has bounced back from a poor 2018 campaign to slug .476 across 453 plate appearances.