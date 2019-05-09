Schoop went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Schoop took Sam Gaviglio deep in the third inning to record his sixth home run of the season. While it hasn't translated to extensive power production, Schoop has also hit the ball well of late, recording multi-hit efforts in four of his past six games. As a result, he's hitting a strong .284/.331/.526 through 124 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories