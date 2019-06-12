Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Swats 12th homer

Schoop went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

He went back-to-back with Jason Castro in the fourth inning, ending a brief 0-for-12 skid for the second baseman. Schoop now has 12 homers and 33 RBI through 57 games, but his .246/.300/.483 slash line and 9:53 BB:K remain relatively unimpressive.

More News
Our Latest Stories