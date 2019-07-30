Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Takes seat Tuesday

Schoop is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Though he supplied a home run in the Twins' last game Sunday versus the White Sox, Schoop has generally disappointed since the All-Star break, turning in a .634 OPS while striking out 30.6 percent of the time in nine contests. Schoop's season-long OPS is 130 points higher and should help him avoid hemorrhaging playing time to some extent, but he may still be forced to sit a couple times a week to open up room in the lineup for the hot-hitting Luis Arraez, who starts at the keystone Tuesday.