Balazovic (knee) was activated off the 7-day injured list for Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Balazovic missed the start of the year with a strained left knee. He made a single two-inning rehab start for Single-A Fort Myers on Sunday and wasn't particularly good, giving up four runs, but he'll nonetheless head to the Triple-A level to continue building up his workload.