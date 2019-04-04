Balazovic will open the year back with Low-A Cedar Rapids, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

This is a pretty surprising assignment, as Balazovic logged a 3.03 FIP, 1.17 WHIP, 23.6 K-BB% and 48.1 GB% in 61.2 innings at Low-A last year. A 6-foot-4 righty from Ontario, Balazovic can touch the upper-90s with his fastball and his slider and changeup should be at least average pitches. He has as much upside as any pitcher in the Twins' farm system other than Brusdar Graterol, and could have a breakout year, likely splitting time between Low-A and High-A.

