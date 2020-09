Balazovic was added to the 60-man roster and assigned to the alternate training site in St. Paul, MLB.com reports.

It was somewhat of a surprise that Balazovic was not included in the 60-man player pool ahead of summer camp since he was regarded as one of Minnesota's top pitching prospects. While he's unlikely to be called up to the majors, this will at least get him some work with the Twins coaching staff which could put him in better position for next season.