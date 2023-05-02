Balazovic has a 2.35 ERA with an 11:5 K:BB in 7.2 innings at Triple-A Rochester. He's made all five appearances out of the bullpen.

Balazovic was formerly a top starting pitching prospect but took a large step back in 2022 with a 7.39 ERA and 4:5 BB/9 at Rochester. It looks like he's permanently moving to the bullpen, which will limit his fantasy upside. However, he could still reach the majors due to his deceptive fastball.