The Twins promoted Balazovic from High-A Fort Myers to Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 20-year-old right-hander will aid the Blue Wahoos during their postseason run after turning in a stellar season between Fort Myers and Low-A Cedar Rapids. He earned a promotion to the Florida State League after just four starts with Cedar Rapids and didn't see his productivity wane at the higher level, posting a 2.84 ERA to go with a 96:21 K:BB in 73 innings. The 2016 fifth-round pick will likely open the 2020 campaign as a full-time member of the Pensacola rotation.

