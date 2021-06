Balazovic (back) is expected to be activated from the 7-day injured list to start for Double-A Wichita at some point this upcoming weekend, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Balazovic suffered a back injury during spring training that forced him to begin the minor-league season on the injured list. However, after remaining sidelined throughout the month of May, the right-hander is on track to take the ball this weekend for Wichita.