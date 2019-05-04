Balazovic has been promoted to High-A Fort Myers from Low-A Cedar Rapids. He had a 2.18 ERA (1.22 FIP) with a 14.7 K/9 in four starts.

It was a surprise to see him return to Low-A after he had a 3.94 ERA (2.64 FIP) with a 11.5 K/9 at Low-A last season. The 6-foot-4 righty has as much upside as any pitcher in the Twins' farm system other than Brusdar Graterol, and could have a breakout year, likely splitting time between Low-A and High-A.