Twins' Jordan Balazovic: Promoted to High-A
Balazovic has been promoted to High-A Fort Myers from Low-A Cedar Rapids. He had a 2.18 ERA (1.22 FIP) with a 14.7 K/9 in four starts.
It was a surprise to see him return to Low-A after he had a 3.94 ERA (2.64 FIP) with a 11.5 K/9 at Low-A last season. The 6-foot-4 righty has as much upside as any pitcher in the Twins' farm system other than Brusdar Graterol, and could have a breakout year, likely splitting time between Low-A and High-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...