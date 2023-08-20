The Twins optioned Balazovic to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Balazovic will head back to the minors after giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over an inning out of the bullpen in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Pirates. He's struggled with an 8.71 ERA and 7:8 K:BB ratio in 10.1 innings over his last seven appearances. Balazovic could return to the Twins in September if he can rebound with a sustained run of success at Triple-A.