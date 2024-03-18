The Twins reassigned Balazovic to minor-league camp Monday.

Once of the Twins' more promising starting pitching prospects, Balazovic made the full-time move to the bullpen in 2023. Though he reached the big leagues for the first time last season, Balazovic struggled to distinguish himself, posting a 4.44 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB in 24.1 innings. Balazovic will remain in the Twins organization for 2024 despite being outrighted shortly before spring training, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot will work against him in his efforts to rejoin the Minnesota bullpen.