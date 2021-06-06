Balazovic (back) struck out five batters with two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings Saturday for Double-A Wichita in his 2021 debut.

Balazovic suffered a back injury during spring training that forced him to begin the minor-league season on the injured list. He likely had a limited workload in his first start as a result. The Twins' top pitching prospect also didn't get much work last summer as he was a late addition to the team's alternate training camp, so the Twins may keep him at one level for the full summer.