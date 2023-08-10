Balazovic allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Tigers.

Balazovic had become a productive middle reliever for the Twins since his callup in June, but he's struggled recently by allowing four earned runs in his last six innings over three appearances. He has just a 3:3 K:BB ratio over that span. Overall, he has a 3.80 ERA and two holds, but a 5.9 K/9 is below his minor league strikeout rates (12.8 K/9 at Triple-A this season) which is a worry.