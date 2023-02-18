site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jordan Balazovic: Suffers broken jaw
Balazovic broke his jaw in an off-site altercation last Saturday and underwent surgery, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The nature of the altercation is unclear. Neither is Balazovic's timeline as far as his return to game action, though he's expected to be able to play catch within 10 days.
