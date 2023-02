Balazovic (jaw) plans to throw a bullpen session before the end of this week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Balazovic suffered a broken jaw when he was involved in an altercation at a bar earlier this month. He does not think the setback will affect his availability for Opening Day. Balazovic really struggled in the minors in 2022 but is still viewed as one of the Twins' better pitching prospects and could push to debut in 2023 if he can bounce back.