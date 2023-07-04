Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Balazovic will be used in a true relief role moving forward, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Balazovic came up through the minors mostly as a starter and he went 3.2 innings in his major-league debut last month. His outings have been shorter since then, though, and that is the role the Twins envision for him moving forward, with high-leverage usage possible. "We've always known he's had this type of ability. ... He's throwing the ball like a good Major League reliever right now," Baldelli said.