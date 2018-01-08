Pacheco signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Pacheco is looking to make his way back to the majors after spending all of the 2017 season in the independent Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks, where he hit .273/.351/.420 in 42 games. The 32-year-old, who has prior major-league experience with the Rockies, Diamondbacks and Reds, will look to compete for a utility role with the Twins in 2018.