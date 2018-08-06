Twins' Jorge Alcala: Activated from minor-league DL
Alcala (back) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Alcala, who was acquired from the Astros in a trade last month, is set to make his debut with Double-A Chattanooga after spending the previous two weeks on the shelf with a back issue. The 23-year-old posted a respectable 3.54 ERA and 37:17 K:BB across 40.2 innings with Double-A Corpus Christi prior to being acquired by the Twins.
