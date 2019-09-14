Alcala's contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester prior to Saturday's doubleheader against the Indians.

A hard-throwing righty whose fastball can touch triple digits, Alcala has not allowed a run while striking out 11 in 7.2 innings (five appearances) since getting promoted to Triple-A. He had been developed as a starting pitcher earlier in the year, but it's not surprising that the Twins have moved him to a relief role where his shaky command may not be as big of a hindrance.

More News
Our Latest Stories