Twins' Jorge Alcala: Added to big-league roster
Alcala's contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester prior to Saturday's doubleheader against the Indians.
A hard-throwing righty whose fastball can touch triple digits, Alcala has not allowed a run while striking out 11 in 7.2 innings (five appearances) since getting promoted to Triple-A. He had been developed as a starting pitcher earlier in the year, but it's not surprising that the Twins have moved him to a relief role where his shaky command may not be as big of a hindrance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...